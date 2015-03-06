Horry County animal care workers thank community for outpouring support

More than 100 animals were taken to the county animal shelter. | Horry County Animal Care Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After animals were seized in two back-to-back cases, the animal care workers at the Horry County Animal Care Center issued a “big” thank you for donations.

The following message was posted by the HCACC Facebook page on Friday:

A big thank you to the men and women at J. Reuben Long Detention Center for raising over $400 to buy supplies for the Horry County Animal Care Center to help them with the recently seized dogs. Also, Thank you to Conway Feed and Grain for helping with donations as well. Our deputies have big hearts and are always willing to help out where there is a need.

Wednesday, more than 100 dogs were removed from a puppy mill situation on Highway 65 in Conway.

Report: Police uncover unlawful dog breeding operation, 146 dogs taken

Thursday, 37 dogs and two birds were seized from a home on Marsh Land Drive.

Conway man charged after police seize 37 dogs, 2 birds from residence

Tune into WMBF News at 4 p.m., reporter Conor McCue talks to an Aynor dog breeder about how to keep and care for many animals.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.