Grand jury indicts Myrtle Beach woman on murder charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman has been indicted on murder and weapons charges by an Horry County Grand Jury.

Sarah Wassillie, 48, was arrested by Myrtle Beach police for the stabbing of 53-year-old William Allen Powell on Dec. 12.

Police said Wassillie admitted to the stabbing in an interview investigation.

Woman admits to stabbing man found dead on Kings Highway, police say

Wassillie is homeless and lives in Myrtle Beach, according to the arrest warrant.

Wassillie was indicted Feb. 26, according to court records.

