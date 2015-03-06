Habitat for Humanity announces 3rd Annual Bed Race - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Habitat for Humanity of Horry County will hold their 3rd Annual Bed Race, and are looking for racers to help raise funds to build affordable homes in the area.

The event is performed in teams of five, that includes four racers and one rider, which will push self-made decorated beds on wheels and race 100 meters for the fastest time. Each team will race at least two times, and have their combine times represent the team's total.

Teams with the fastest times will advance for the final “bed to bed” competition to determine a winner.

The event will take place on April 18, 2015 at the Coastal Carolina University Race Track. Team registration begins at 8 a.m. and Bed Race festivities will commence at 8:45 a.m.

For sponsorship or registration information go to www.habitatmb.org. Or, contact Carla Schuessler at (843)650-8815 Ext. 8001 or email at carla@habitatmb.org. Deadline for team registration is April 15, 2015.

