Barefoot Landing to hold job fair

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Barefoot Landing will hold a job fair to help get ready for the summer season, with a few year round opportunities available.

Merchants taking applications are Wee R. Sweetz M.R. Ducks, Crabby Jack's General Store, River Street Sweets, Purpleologist and Hopeologist, The Fudgery, Smokin' Hot BBQ and Grill, Sweet Molly's Creamery, Breezin' Up, Tiki Jim's and Just Horse ‘N Around.

The job fair will be held at the House of Blues Concert Hall on Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants looking for a job should bring resumes and will be required to fully complete applications.

For more information about the job fair, Contact Kim Kelley at (843)361-7949.

