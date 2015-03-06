Golfers headed to Myrtle Beach for inaugural March Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A field of 200 golfers are on their way to Myrtle Beach for the inaugural March Championship on March 8 – 10, 2015.

The tournament will be place on six Myrtle Beach courses which include Arrowhead Country Club, Meadowlands, Sandpiper Bay, Shaftesbury Glen, Thistle, and Tiger's Eye. The tournament will be a 54-hole individual net stroke play event.

The March Championship has attracted golfers from 28 states, Italy, and Canada. It's molded after the World Amateur Handicap Championship, and will place golfers into six flights based on age, gender and verified USGA Handicap index. Participants will play on a different course each day.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win more than $10,000 in flight prizes and on-course contest awards. The tournament will hold a welcome party Saturday night, and will end the event with an awards dinner on Tuesday evening. Each participant will receive a welcome gift for attending the tournament.

This tournament is the third in a series of new events by Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday to attract players from across the nation.

