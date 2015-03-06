One restaurant gets a perfect score, another handles food with bare hands

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week, WMBF News is dishing out the details from the Department of Health's visits to three local restaurants in Socastee, Myrtle Beach and Loris. One of those restaurants employees was seen preparing your food with their bare hands.

First stop is The Coliseum. The sports grill is located in the Big Block Junction on Dick Pond Road. It's just doors down from the Tranquil Escape Salon, which makes it easy for employees to stop in at least once a week.

"Their food's awesome, it's an awesome price, they've got great service,” said hair stylist Kama Eichholz.

That service carries over next door. Kama said the same family also owns the neighboring New York Deli. But, it's more than just good food, it's about keeping it sanitary.

"Its really clean,” said Eichholz. “Like I said, it's family-owned, so they're always on top of something."

DHEC inspectors agreed, handing out a perfect score of 100.

Another "A" was handed out this week to China Dragon, only this spot scored an 88. At this restaurant on Kings Highway, inspectors noted 10 issues on the report.

One was for the back door. Since its not installed tight, there's a concern critters could end up inside. Another violation was for the cutting board. Inspectors said it has too many ridges and can no longer be effectively cleaned. DHEC will return to China Dragon for a follow-up.

Another spot to get a follow-up is Santino's Pizza and Subs in Loris. Not only was there no soap at the sink, DHEC Inspectors say they saw employees slicing meat with their bare hands. Some other violations were for lack of cleanliness. A total of 10 issues were noted scoring Santino's an 85.

View each of this weeks' DHEC inspection reports in PDF format below:

