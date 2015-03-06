Police identify suspects in Conway bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A male and female suspect are in custody after a bank robbery at the Conway National Bank Friday morning, confirmed Lt. Selena Small with Conway Police.

Habib O'Neal, 43, and Michelle Massey, 31, both of Conway, have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery, according to Lt. Small.

The robbery occurred at about 9:05 a.m., at the branch located at 2810 Church Street in Conway, according to a Conway Police news release. A female entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. No weapon was presented.

The female left the bank and fled the scene with a male suspect, the release states. No one was injured during the robbery.

Both suspects have been charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, and as of Monday morning, remain incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention center on a $50,000 bond.

