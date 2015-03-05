Law enforcement officials gear up for Spring Break

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local law enforcement is gearing up for an influx of students celebrating Spring Break at the beach.

Some recent polls call the Grand Strand one of the best spring break locations, while others call it the trashiest. Regardless, police are getting ready to make sure everyone has a safe Spring Break, no matter their plans.

Each year, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach police fully expect reports of everything from thefts, to property damage, disorderly conduct, and public intoxications. And they expect more of those reports over the next few weeks. So in preparation for that, police departments start to ramp up certain aspects of policing.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says the department's officers are especially looking for underage drinking and possession of fake IDs. "We have an alcohol enforcement team that works closely with many of our bars, such as Broadway at the Beach, to educate the bars as to how to identify fake IDs. And what to do once they recognize the fake IDs. So we do have that partnership and it works well," says Crosby.

North Myrtle Beach Police have a special team of officers assigned specifically to address the influx of Spring Break partiers during March and into the first week of April. The city also teams up with Horry CAST to educate students about the consequences of underage drinking. Just because it's Spring Break doesn't mean students get off the hook for breaking any laws. If they're charged for a crime, they'll get a court date, then a bench or jury trial, or they can take pre-trial intervention.

Pre-trial intervention is for first-time offenders and requires the student to do community service, which they can set up to do in their home state. It's a popular option many students will take because it allows them to clear their record.

