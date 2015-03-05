Myrtle Beach firefighters recognized for service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department got a “pat on the back” when more than 100 people showed support after firefighters went above and beyond for a patient.

According to a report by Firefighter Engineer Bettinazzi, first responders were called to an apartment complex and transported a woman to a nearby hospital.

The post states the woman was reluctant to leave her dog behind and expressed concern for the animal as she had to stay overnight at the hospital.

Firefighters and a Myrtle Beach police officer said they returned to the woman's apartment to check on the pet and feed it.

The department took to Facebook to publicly recognize the officials.

The true meaning of "First in Service", our firefighters go out of their way each and every day to help the citizens and guest of our great city. They don't do it for recognition or praise, they do it because they are good people. This is why I and so many others are so very proud to be members of the Myrtle Beach Fire department.

