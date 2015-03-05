Section of Ocean Boulevard closes due to fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A section of Ocean Boulevard closed Thursday while fire crews battled a small shed fire at the Tropical Seas hotel.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach officials said the road was closed between 28th and 29th Avenue South due to a working fire.

MBPDSC 6:18pm via Facebook:

**Road Closure* Ocean Blvd is closed between 28th and 29th Ave South due to a working fire.

Pool chemicals were possibly involved, said Myrtle Beach Fire Department battalion chief Bruce Arnel. As a result, the hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Fire officials have opened an investigation.

Developing story...More to come.

