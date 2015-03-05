Conway man charged after police seize 37 dogs, 2 birds from residence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 52-year-old Conway man has been charged after police seized nearly 40 dogs and two birds from a Conway residence Thursday and took them to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

Officers arrived at a home in the 7100 block Marsh Drive in Conway to remove animals at about 2 p.m., after receiving a tip that there were too many dogs and unsanitary conditions inside the home, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

Upon seeing evidence of unsanitary conditions inside the home, and after the home owners gave conflicting reports about the number of animals in the house, officers obtained a search warrant and went inside. There, they found floors and furniture “covered in fecal matter and urine, as well as an extraordinary amount of dust, dirt, and hair throughout,” the report states.

Officers seized 37 dogs and two birds from the home and transported them to HCACC without incident. Because they were seized, they are not available for adoption, the release states.

The owner of the dogs, Eduardo Chaviano, was charged with violating Horry County Ordinance 4-3 for failing to provide proper care to the animals, the release states. He is scheduled to appear in court on march 18.

Lt. Raul Denis confirmed this is a separate incident than the seizure that happened Wednesday.

