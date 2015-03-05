TripAdvisor announces 2015 Travelers' Choice Favorites

The winners of TripAdvisors' fourth annual Travelers' Choice award for Travel Favorites has been released, and highlights the top products that will help travelers have the perfect trip. Source: TripAdvisor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The winners of TripAdvisors' fourth annual Travelers' Choice award for Travel Favorites has been released, and highlights the top products that will help travelers have the perfect trip.

“TripAdvisor has identified the Travelers' Choice Favorites as recommended by our insightful global community,” Chief Marketing Officer for TripAdvisor, Barbara Messing said. “These award-winning products and services, voted on by our community are the ‘must have items' to consider bring on your next trip.”

According to TripAdvisor there are 74 category winners including airline, rental car agency, transportation app, GPS device, luggage, and outerwear. Some of the winning brands included:

• Compact digital camera: Canon

• GPS device: Garmin

• Guidebook: Lonely Planet

• Headphones: Bose

• Swimwear: Speedo

• Luggage: Samsonite

• Insect repellant: OFF

• Airline: Southwest

• Backpack: The North Face

• Cold prevention: Emergen-C

• Hair spray (women): TREsemme

• Energy Bar: PowerBar

• Toothpaste: Colgate

• Transportation app: Uber

