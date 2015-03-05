Marion police chief retires Thursday

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The city of Marion police chief has retired from law enforcement.

Thursday was James Gray's last day as police chief.

Gray was appointed police chief in 2011.

He served with the department since 1991 and was promoted to Captain in April 2004.

Gray said he is retiring from law enforcement but will probably find work elsewhere.

