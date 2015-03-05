Darlington man charged with attempted murder following Magnolia Mall shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington man has been arrested in connection to the Magnolia Mall shooting that happened last month.

Florence police look for Magnolia Mall shooting suspect

Dalyn Dravell Witherspoon, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Florence police.

Witherspoon was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

He has been transported to the Florence County Detention Center where he awaits arraignment and a bond hearing.

Friday, Feb. 13, Magnolia Mall closed early after Florence police responded to shooting.

Shots were fired at around 7:45 p.m. when two groups of men got into an argument after one person bumped into another. A 25-year-old man was shot.

The two groups did not know each other, said Major Carlos Raines with the Florence Police Department.

