Surfside Beach man arrested following barricade situation

Daniel Coolbraugh, 57, was charged with breach of peace, third-degree assault & battery, malicious injury to property, and threatening the life of a public official. | HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach man was arrested after he reportedly took a baseball bat to a vehicle, then barricaded himself from police.

Daniel Coolbraugh, 57, was charged with breach of peace, third-degree assault & battery, malicious injury to property, and threatening the life of a public official.

Horry County police officers said they responded to Double Eagle Drive at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Coolbraugh was allegedly angry with the security officer(s) in the neighborhood and approached a security officer, threatening to hurt him with a baseball bat, police said.

The security officer was able to escape injury by remaining in his vehicle but Coolbraugh struck the vehicle with the baseball bat, causing damage to it, officers said.

According to Horry County police, when officers responded they found that the man had returned to his home.

Officers said they tried to talk with Coolbraugh but he yelled obscenities at them and told them that if they tried to enter his home he would shoot them.

Horry County Police SWAT and negotiators responded and took Coolbraugh into custody without further incident.

READ MORE: HCPD, SWAT standoff ends peacefully in neighborhood

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.