Dillon County World War II Veterans to be honored

DILLION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Boys & Girls Youth Center will hold a Celebration of History on Saturday, March 7 for Dilly County World II Veterans.

Original Tuskegee Airmen Rev. Jimmy Jones, from Lumberton, N.C., will speak at the event, as well as a small play written and produced by Mr. Jacorie McCall.

The Celebration of History event starts at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will be held at the Dillon County Theater on 114 N. MacArthur Ave.

