Body found floating in marsh in Georgetown County community

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The body of a deceased male was found floating in a marsh in the Belle Isle community in Georgetown County Thursday afternoon, officials stated.

At about 1:30 p.m., Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies responded to Pheasant Loop, where the body was found, and retrieved it, according to a news release from GCSO. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

No foul play is suspected at this time, GCSO officials stated.

