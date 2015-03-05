Strong winds blow down trees, cause power outages

PEE DEE, SC (WMBF) - Several Pee Dee residents have lost power after strong winds blew down trees Thursday.

Duke Energy reported power outages in Marion, Florence, Darlington and Marlboro counties.

At 4 p.m., chief meteorologist Jamie Arnold reported several trees had been blown down by 50 mph winds across the counties.

Darlington County school officials canceled after-school and evening programs across the district following the outages.

Audrey Childers, public information officer for the district issued the following information:

This afternoon most of our schools and offices lost power. As a result, we are canceling all afterschool and evening programs across the district. Parents, if you would like to pick up your child from an afterschool program, please feel free to do so now. Please remember, you will need a state-issued ID to pick up your child. For those students who ride buses home from afterschool or evening programs, the buses will pick up the students from the afterschool and evening programs as soon as they are finished with their normal afternoon routes. Until the buses pick up the children, the teachers will keep them safe and busy at the schools. Everyone is safe.

