Horry County ramps up efforts to promote safety, order Memorial Day Bikefest weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County officials continue preparations to promote safety and order during Memorial Day Bikefest weekend.

Thursday, the county announced three Memorial Day Bikefest meetings in April for business owners and the community.

The meetings are scheduled:

1. Wed., April 8, at 9 a.m.

Original Benjamin's Calabash Restaurant

9593 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

2. Tues., April 14, at 9 a.m.

Beach Church

557 George Bishop Parkway, Myrtle Beach

3. Tues., April 14, at 5 p.m.

South Strand Recreation Center

9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

The meetings are intended for those community members that may live or have businesses near the 23-mile extended traffic loop, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 22-25. Local government agencies will give a briefing on local plans to include traffic management, increased police presence and enforcement of laws, business responsibility, and location of information. The meetings are open to the public.

In addition, the Horry County Fire Rescue has ramped up its efforts to ensure communication among first responders Memorial Day weekend.

Scott Thompson, deputy chief at Horry County Fire Rescue said the department is still working out the kinks for the plan.

Plans to handle high call volumes, include: mutual aid from DHEC, volunteer rescue squads, private ambulance companies and local agencies.

