Myrtle Beach woman receives 'hearing dog' from Dogs for the Deaf

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman received the news that she will soon be meeting her new “hearing” companion.

In the past, Stephanie has had to rely on family and friends to alert her of sounds. She wanted a dog in her home that could be a companion, and also help make her aware of sounds she couldn't hear.

Tiger, a Dogs for the Deaf hearing dog, will be placed with Stephanie this weekend as her new companion.

Dogs for the Deaf, a nonprofit organization located in Central Point, Oregon, relies on outside donors to support the rescuing of dogs and helping lives. The organization places hearing dogs with qualified applicants free of charge, other than an application fee.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.