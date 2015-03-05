Consider This: Break Those Unhealthy Habits

A new study found some disturbing news about those of us who live in Conway, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach….we are unhealthy…some of the most unhealthy in the country.

The findings showed the major concerns are obesity, inactivity and high blood pressure.

This should be a wake up call to change those bad habits.

We live in a community that has an incredible choice of restaurants. That is fantastic and we should support those local businesses. But, that does not mean by eating too much and by constantly eating unhealthy foods.

Consider This: We also live in a community where outdoor activity is possible year round.

We have smart, hard working people who are making this area a great place to live and raise a family. We also attract millions of people each year to relax and enjoy the beauty of the Grand Strand.

So make sure you are focusing on your health and happiness so we can set that example instead.

