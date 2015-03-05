Three students receive McNair Scholarships to FMU

Elizabeth Goodman (left), Aiden Humphrey (middle), and Corbin Witt (right) are the 2015-2016 recipients of the McNair Scholarships (Source: Francis Marion University)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Francis Marion has named the three students that will be ?McNair Scholars? for the 2015-2016 school year.

The students are:

• Elizabeth Goodman of Darlington's Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology

• Aiden Humphrey of Mullins High School

• Corbin Witt of South Florence High School

The McNair Scholarship is the highest academic scholarship award at Francis Marion University. The scholarship will cover full tuition, fees, and room and board for each student. They will also receive a book allowance. The scholarship is renewable yearly pending the student's academic performance up to four years.

Elizabeth Goodman plans to study Chemistry. She is an ambassador for Mayo High School, helping to make sure freshmen are well adjusted with their transaction.

Aiden Humphrey will major in English Education. He is an academic challenge team standout, and received the award for the “most valuable player' at a regional competition held at FMU.

Corbin Witt will major in Chemistry. Witt serves in student government as the current study body president at South Florence High School.

