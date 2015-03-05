Myrtle Beach Police seek identity of ATM card fraud suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a victim's bank card to withdraw $60 from his account after he forgot it in his bank's ATM last month.

On the afternoon of February 13, the victim reported to police that his bank card had been stolen. He explained that he pulled up to the ATM, checked his balance, and left, forgetting his card in the ATM slot, according to the MBPD report.

The victim returned to the bank, and was told that someone had found his card and returned it to the front desk. The bank also told the victim that $60 was withdrawn. The victim filed a fraud report with the bank, and investigators told police they would review video from the ATM.

On March 5, Myrtle Beach Police posted an image of the financial transaction card fraud suspect to their Facebook page, requesting the public's assistance in identifying him.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1904 and reference case number 15-002372.

