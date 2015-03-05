Suspect Search: Police say burglary suspect leaves phone at home she broke into

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this week's Horry County Suspect Search, officials say they are looking for a man who punched a women in the face several times, a man who stabbed someone in the chest, and a burglary suspect who left her cell phone at the scene of the crime.





Karissa Strosnider, 20, is wanted for first degree burglary and petit larceny. According to the Horry County Police report, she broke into a home on Kings Grant Drive in Murrells Inlet back in December of 2014 by entering through the doggie door. The report goes on to say that while in the home, she allegedly stole an AK-47 rifle. Police were able to identify Strosnider because she left her cell phone on the floor near the doggie door. Strosnider's last known address is on Pennington Loop in Myrtle Beach.





Joshua Dale Bryant, 21, is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to an Horry County Police report, police went to Grand Strand Medical on February 16, 2015 for a patient who had been stabbed in the chest with a metal object. The victim's spleen had been struck. The victim says he got into an argument with Bryant and that Bryant is who stabbed him. Bryant's last known address is on Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach.

Elfonza Riggins, 28, is wanted for criminal domestic violence. The Horry County police report says that on February 20, 2015, police responded to a home on Bennet Loop road where a woman had been punched several times in the face by Riggins. His last known address is on Yam Lane in Tabor City North Carolina.

