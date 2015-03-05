Neon sign apparently sparks fire at Beachwear store on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a 2nd-alarm fire at Whale Beachwear on 15th Avenue and Kings Highway Thursday morning, according to Bruce Arnell, Fire Marshal with the MBFR.

The building was filled with smoke, and it took crews about 30 minutes to get the incident under control.

Arnell says crews were called to the scene at about 8:15 a.m. The building was closed at the time, and there do not appear to be any injuries at this time.

The fire appears to have started with some electrical wiring for a neon light above the store's front door. Arnell says this is not uncommon, and urges all businesses with neon lighting to inspect it regularly and maintain them properly.

There was fire damage near the front door, and more smoke damage than fire damage, Arnell said. Several lanes of Kings Highway were shut down while crews worked the scene.

