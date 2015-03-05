Pelicans announce big plans for 2015 season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thursday is a big day on the calendar for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2015 season. They've got a new Major League affiliation with the Chicago Cubs and a fresh marketing strategy.

Single season tickets will go on sale starting 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The gates will then open for fans to watch a Pelicans Travel Baseball Club game. After the game, everyone has the chance to come down on the field to take a swing for charity. For $10, you can swing for the fences ten times. All the money raised will go to the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.

"We'll show 'em a great time! And we'll have a lot of fun for the fans!" said Andy Milovich, the team's president and general manager, who is extremely excited for the 2015 season to get started. Everyone on the team is expecting it to be a home run with some of the fun promotions already planned.

Christmas Vacation in July, Back to the Future Night, and the ever popular Thirsty Thursdays are just a few promotions on the calendar. And the very successful ‘Strike Out Cancer' Series is returning for a second year. Getting a lot of attention is the #DeflateCancer Night scheduled for April 15. The team is using the humor of the Patriot's "Deflate Gate" controversy to bring awareness to testicular cancer.

Last year, Milovich sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” while getting his prostate checked during a game. Call it a stunt, but it's drawing a lot of attention to a topic that he says is very important to the whole team.

"Our owner's father battling cancer, my father-in-law battling colon cancer, our owner's father-in-law being lost to cancer, a couple of employees battling Hodgkin's lymphoma, a couple of season ticket holders that we lost. And my wife's best friend's daughter Fallon also battling brain cancer here in Myrtle Beach. So it seemed to be something growing in prevalence so we decided to have five nights dedicated to cancer awareness and put a minor league spin on it to draw attention and raise money for a good cause,” says Milovich.

The team made a decision in their 15th anniversary to really invest in the community, and the results of that have been overwhelming. They've done in excess of $800,000 in community give-backs in just the last two seasons.

"The momentum it's generated and the interest it's generated from the community has been overwhelming. When you combine that with the fact we've had one of the top five stadium experiences in all of Minor League baseball for three consecutive years, it's lead to some great things. We're excited to build on the success we've had last year. We have some great things planned promotionally,” says Milovich.

TripAdvisor also named the team one of the top attractions at the beach, and the team was just honored with the Reader's Choice Award. Leaders say it just goes to prove it's truly an incredible experience when you come to a game. And it matches up perfectly with the demographics of people traveling to Myrtle Beach. Milovich says when you look at the role sports tourism plays in the community, the Pelicans help serve the entertainment needs of those sports minded-minded visitors to our area.

