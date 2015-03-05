HCPD, SWAT standoff ends peacefully in neighborhood

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An hours-long Horry County police and SWAT standoff at the Plantation Resort in the Deerfield Community of Surfside Beach ended peacefully Wednesday night, with one man in custody, according to HCPD.

Lieutenant Raul Denis said a security guard at Plantation Resort saw a man sunbathing in the parking lot. The guard approached the man to tell him it was against HOA rules, and the man became violent.

The suspect allegedly became angry and started hitting the security guard's vehicle with a bat, threatening him. Then, the suspect retreated to his apartment and locked himself inside, threatening to shoot any police who responded.

The SWAT team was called around 7:30 p.m., and the man was arrested without any problems, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The suspect's name and charges won't be released until a warrant is served, stick with WMBF News for further details.

