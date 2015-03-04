Local veterans show support for Warrior Ride cycling event

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The Warrior Ride made a stop here in the Grand Strand this week. The non-profit helps rehabilitate wounded veterans by allowing them to participate in bicycle events across the nation.

The Warrior Ride started started with veteran, Bob Racine, who wanted to help other vets. Racine spent 12 years as a Marine and 12 years as an army officer.



The organization grew from six to seven soldiers in 2007, currently there are groups of about 40 to 50 soldiers.



For the month of March, the group is on the Carolina's Tour cycling tour, they made one of their first stops in Murrells Inlet, where local veterans gathered at the Veterans gathered to show their support for the group at American Legion Post 178.



"Our function is to assist every service member that we can, make contact with and invite them to come ride with us on our cycling event," said Racine.

Racine said the project is making a difference in the lives of our warrior heroes. He added, "Some of the statements we hear, if I can do this I can do anything; and when can I do it again, or after three and half days I don't want to go home yet, its not over for me."



