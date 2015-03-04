South Strand job fair Thursday, revitalization plans for the future

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - If you're on the search for a new job, the hunt may be over: local employers will be looking to make you a part of their team.

The South Strand Job Fair is offering more than just seasonal positions, but year round jobs, as well. More than 50 businesses will be at the job fair happening at the Inlet Square Mall. That's nearly double the amount it saw last year.

Those businesses include healthcare companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield, hotels like Hilton Myrtle Beach and The South Carolina Department of Social Services. You'll also see places like Lowe's Home Improvement and Walmart.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and there will be workshops offered at the start of the morning. On top of that, there will be a display on how to dress for success. If you are heading to the job fair, be ready to possibly get a job on the spot, because there will be space for on-site interviews.

While Thursday, the Inlet Square mall is opening its doors for this job fair, Friday, a big anchor store, JCPenny, is closing its doors and losing about 65 employees.

Kmart already closed, and Steinmart is relocating at the end of September. Some nearby business owners and managers said this has definitely impacted traffic in the area.

“Everybody that comes in here talks about that mall,” said Michelle Warren. “I don't know what the problem is.”

Michelle Warren works at Guys & Dolls Hair Salon, which is just steps away from the Inlet Square Mall. It has been there for a decade, so the employees have witnessed the constant changes from right out their storefront.

Michelle and other locals say the most recent change in the mall's management is giving them high hopes for future development.

The mall, once self-managed, is now under the third party real estate firm, Urban Retail. According to its website, it manages more than 80 properties in 29 states, including the Market Common. This management brought in a new General Manager, Brooke Doswell, two months ago.

She says they're focusing on two major things: a financial analysis and national retailers.

She admits, there is a lot of space availability inside the mall. She says the growth in the area is a good selling point to get retailers to fill these vacancies. It's now about looking at the demographics in the area and seeing which stores are the best fit. Doswell says nothing new is in the works to be discussed at this time.

“It would be great for this area because we have nothing. There's nothing down here for us to go shopping at,” said Warren. “With all the traffic and the construction going on, a lot of us, we don't want to go that way, we want something in our little area.”

Locals are hoping the opening of Planet Fitness will speed up the growth. Doswell said we will see major construction starting any day and then the gym should be open in about two months.

