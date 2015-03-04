Big South Championships: Men's First Round Scores - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Big South Championships: Men's First Round Scores

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Big South Men's Championship Scores
First Round

(8) Presbyterian - 61
(9) Longwood - 65
Lancers erase 13 point deficit to win; face Charleston Southern Friday, at noon

(10) Campbell - 64
(7) Gardner-Webb - 72
Runnin' Bulldogs will face High Point on Friday at 6:00

(11) Liberty - 70
(6) UNC Asheville - 80
Bulldogs advance to face Coastal Carolina on Friday at 8:00
UNCA and CCU split season series 1-1 (home team won each game)

