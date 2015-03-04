'Teen Mom 2' fiance released from jail on $1K bond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man arrested for criminal domestic violence has been released on a $1,000 bond, according to jail officials.

Nathan Griffith, 27, was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday.

He was arrested for criminal domestic violence at the filming location of Teen Mom 2, after he allegedly pinned the victim to a toilet and tried to remove an engagement ring from her finger.

Griffith is the fiancé of ‘Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans, said Lt. Raul Denis, public information officer.

At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Horry County Police Officers responded to a residence on Eagle Creek Drive, in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County, for a domestic disturbance. This is the location where a television show called ‘Teen Mom 2' is being filmed, Denis said.

The victim, a member of the household who was not identified in the report, told police that she had been staying at a hotel, and came to the home to get some personal items.

The victim told police that Griffith got into an argument with her, and demanded the engagement ring back from her. She went to the bathroom, and that's when Griffith allegedly pinned her against a toilet and forced the ring off her finger, causing a cut.

The victim said that MTV security came into the residence because she was screaming during the altercation.

Griffith claimed that the victim took the ring off her own finger. He also said that she had been violent with him in the past.

A member of the ‘Teen Mom 2' camera crew told police he was outside during the incident, and the residence's door was locked when he tried to go inside.