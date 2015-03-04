Darlington police chief reports decrease in crime

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Statistics showed reported crimes decreased in Darlington, according to Police Chief Watson.

The chief posted numbers on the department's Facebook page Wednesday, saying, “The first two months of the year in comparison to last year at the same time are looking very good!”

Reported crimes, including: burglary, rape, larceny and car break-ins were down compared to 2014, according to Watson. The only reported crime on the rise was car theft, which is up 66 percent, Watson posted.

The police chief posted the following information to the department's Facebook page:

The primary thing of note is the reduction in motor vehicle break-ins which is absolutely wonderful. We have struggled with that over the last couple of years. Our agency has with the help of our uniform patrol and investigations personnel done a tremendous job in bringing this under control. Accelerated traffic enforcement, as well as, neighborhood patrols have done a significant amount to help to bring the number of felonies down. Additionally this has also reduced the number of major traffic accidents in problem areas such as the intersection near the HWY 151 off ramp, the 52 Bypass intersection near McDonald's and the 52/340 intersection. The only anomaly that we have thus far are the three car thefts, we will continue to watch that closely as the year progresses. In the meantime if you see suspicious activity please call. Over the last ten years our numbers of major crimes have dropped significantly although there will probably never be a year of no crime at all we can always hope. Thanks, Chief Watson

