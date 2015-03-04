Ribbon winning quilts exhibited at the Horry County Museum

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Museum held its 21st Annual Quilt Gala on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28. The event featured over 200 pieces on display.

Categories this year were for large quilt, medium quilt, small quilt, wearables, and the challenge quilt. The challenge quilt category theme was “Not Lincoln's Log Cabin”, and designers had to create a recognizable cabin pattern in the quilt.

Karen Kirkland was the feature quilter who enjoys working a variety of styles and is an award winning quilter.

The public was invited to vote on the best quote, and ribbons were given out to third, second, and first place winners. First place ribbon winners will have their items displayed at the Horry County Museum through the month of March.