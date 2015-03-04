Georgetown man charged with murder of Conway man found shot in Denny's parking lot

Edward Leon Morris has been charged with murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants issued by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. | MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found in Denny's parking lot last week.

Edward Leon Morris, 31, has been charged with murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants issued by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Garrey Sumter, of Conway, was found shot to death Wednesday, Feb. 25. Myrtle Beach police found Sumter inside a white Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of Denny's Restaurant on South Kings Highway.

Following the investigation, detectives said Morris was the last person with Sumter before the murder.“Morris was later arrested on an unrelated offense and evidence was recovered that matched evidence found the crime scene. Morris was subsequently interviewed by police detectives,” according to an affidavit issued by the police department.

In addition to the investigation, collected evidence from the crime scene, video surveillance, eyewitness interviews and evidence collected where Morris was arrested, police said there is probable cause to believe that Morris has committed both crimes.

