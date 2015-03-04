Tastes at Pawleys 2015 is set for April

PAWLEY'S ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Tastes at Pawleys 2015 date has been set, and the seventh year food festival will bring the community together on Sunday, April 26, 2015.

The event is sponsored by Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, and will benefit Father Pat's Lunch Kitchen in Pawleys Island.

Father Pat's Lunch Kitchen was opened with funds from the first Taste of Pawleys in 2007, and has served over 80,000 meals to people in the community. The kitchen is open Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch, and Saturday mornings for breakfast.

Local restaurants participating the event are Austin's Ocean One, Bagel Café & Bakery, Bisqit, Bistro 217, Caffe Piccolo, Chocolate & Coffee House, DeRoma's, Father Pat's Kitchen, Hanser House Restaurant, Hog Heaven, Litchfield Fish House, Moe's BBQ, Pastaria 811, Pawleys Island Bakery, Pawleys Island Raw Bar, Rustic Table, and Sabella's.

Advance tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, March 23, 2015. Adult tickets can be purchased for $4 during business hours at the church's Parish Life Center. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event for $5, and food tickets will be sold $1 apiece. Credit cards and checks will not be accepted at the event.

For more information, contact the Precious Blood of Christ Church office at (843)237-3428.

