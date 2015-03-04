USA National Prep Basketball Championship set to begin

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The USA National Prep Basketball Championship will host over 40 teams from nine states and Canada on March 5th through 7th.

The tournament has been held in North Myrtle Beach for the last six years, and will feature some of the top prep teams and players in the nation. Coaches from Division I, II, III, and junior colleges will be in attendance watching the student athletes.

The tournament is open to the public, and will be held at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center located at 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach.

Daily admission is $12, and children age 5 and under are admitted free. Two-day passes are available for $20, and three-day passes are available for $30.

To access the tournament schedule, visit http://www.usanationalprep.com.

For more information, contact Superintendent of Recreation & Sports Tourism at (843)280-5574 or jmgibbons@nmb.us.

