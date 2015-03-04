Political leaders to speak at Florence Chamber's legislative breakfast

Political leaders will speak at the Florence Chamber's Legislative Breakfast and program on Friday, March 6. (Source: Florence Chamber).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Political leaders will speak at the Florence Chamber's Legislative Breakfast and program on Friday, March 6.

The event will be located in the Stukes meeting room of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on 509 South Dargan Street from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Congressman Tom Rice, Representative Terry Alexander, Florence City Councilman Robby Hill and Florence County Councilman Al Bradley will be present at the breakfast to discuss the current state of small and minority businesses. There will also be time designated for questions and answers.

According to the Florence Chamber, this event is open to the public and will offer an opportunity for them to meet local and state elected officials. The cost to attend the event is $10 for general public and free for elected officials. ?Click here? to register or contact the Chamber at (843)665-0515.

The breakfast is sponsored by SPC Credit Union, PRISM, Small Business Action Committee and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

