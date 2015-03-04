Karate students learning about respecting elders

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Karate World of Surfside Beach will teach students about respecting their elders on March 28.

“Respect for our Elders” will teach students that their lives can be enhanced by listening and respecting the older generation.

Students will receive a 25 part questionnaire and have to interview a senior of their choice. They will then have to report to the class on what they learned.

The lesson will begin at 1 p.m. with a trip to Agape Senior Assisted Living Facility located at 11951 Grandhaven Drive in Murrells Inlet.

Karate World students will perform a short demo for residents, and then spend some time socializing and interacting together.

For more information, contact Karate World at (843)828-4386 or karateworld@aol.com for details.

