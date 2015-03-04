Highway 707 widening project to cause temporary lane closures - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway 707 widening project to cause temporary lane closures

There will be temporary lane closures on Wednesday, March 4 due to barrier wall installation. There will be temporary lane closures on Wednesday, March 4 due to barrier wall installation.
The closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Highway 707 between Blue Stem Drive and Royals Pointe Court. (Source: Horry County). The closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Highway 707 between Blue Stem Drive and Royals Pointe Court. (Source: Horry County).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There will be temporary lane closures on Wednesday, March 4 due to barrier wall installation.

According to Horry County officials, the closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Highway 707 between Blue Stem Drive and Royals Pointe Court.

Click here for previous coverage. 

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly