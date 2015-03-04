SC employment rates increase

The state of South Carolina saw more people working in 2014.

SC, (WMBF) - The state of South Carolina saw increased numbers of people working in 2014.

According to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), newly-released figures show that 2014 was a record-breaking year for South Carolina. The numbers show that more residents were in the labor force working and looking for work by the end of the year than ever before in the state's history.

SC's employment was above two-million, and increased every month in 2014. In December, 2,069,190 people were employed. “Amazingly, a comparison of data from January of 2013 to December of 2014, the state has seen an increase in the employment level by approximately 75,000 people, reflecting continued progress over the nearly two-year period,” said Cheryl M. Stanton, DEW Executive Director.

Stanton reported that the labor force increased by 46,800 during the year, to over 2.2 million people.

According to the DEW, January's employment information will be released on March 27.

