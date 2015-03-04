Volunteer for Keep Florence Beautiful's 2015 Great American Cleanup

The cleanup events will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 28 at Timrod Park, April 25 at West Florence High school and May 16 at South Florence High school. (Source: Keep Florence Beautiful Facebook page).

Keep Florence Beautiful is hosting the Great American Cleanup and needs volunteers to help. (Source: Twitter).

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Keep Florence Beautiful is hosting the Great American Cleanup and needs volunteers to help.

The cleanup events will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 28 at Timrod Park, April 25 at West Florence High school and May 16 at South Florence High school.

This opportunity is open to businesses, school groups, civic groups churches, athletic teams and individuals. There is no minimum or maximum number for a team but officials suggest at least two people.

Anyone interested in participating should choose a location to clean, select a date, complete the signup and registration form and get prepared to clean.

KFB will contact you to pickup your cleaning supplies. After you clean, bring your cleanup report to one of the three locations and pick up your thank you gift.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.