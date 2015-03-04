Indoor sports facility to open in Myrtle Beach

The new Myrtle Beach Sports Center will host the Southeast Alliance Volleyball League during the Spring Madness Tournament Saturday. (Source: Twitter).

An indoor sports facility is opening in Myrtle Beach on March 7. (Source: Twitter).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An indoor sports facility is opening in Myrtle Beach on March 7.

The new Myrtle Beach Sports Center will host the Southeast Alliance Volleyball League during the Spring Madness Tournament Saturday. More than 55 youth volleyball teams are expected to be in the area for the opening.

The doors of the new sports center will open at 8 a.m. and the action will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.