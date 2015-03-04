Darlington student makes playground ADA-accessible for disabled students

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - When a young man in Darlington, looked around at a local playground he was upset at what he saw so he sprang into action.

"I made the playground at West Hartsville Elementary ADA accessible and ADA approved," said 14-year-old Michael Allen.

Allen is a freshman at Mayo High School for Math Science and Technology in Darlington who is very proud of his Boy Scout project. The changes he made took him to Eagle Scout status.

Allen says he came up with the idea two years ago after looking around at what he says wasn't fair.

"I would always see children at the side of the playground and not being able to play because there was only sand," he said.



Thanks from donations from the community, Allen put in mulch and ADA ramps so that disabled kids could get around better. He also made a handicap swing and now Allen says students at West Hartsville Elementary are enjoying it.



"They have said that I've done a pretty good job and whenever I would see kids out there. I would see they are having fun.

Allen is now working with the Darlington County school district superintendent to make all the elementary playgrounds ADA accessible and ADA approved.

After high school he wants to attend BYU in Utah and then med school at Georgetown University to become a anesthesiologist.



Allen might only be a freshman in high school but says, if you have an idea, you should go for it.

"You never know what might happen, something good might happen."

