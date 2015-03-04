Dense fog advisory in place until 9 a.m. for Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There is a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions, and visibility is extremely limited.

The fog will clear for the Pee Dee, but stick around along the coast in the form of sea fog almost all day long. Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the upper 40's and warming fast. Temperatures will be in the 50's by mid-morning and the 60's by lunch. Highs will hit the low 70's at the beach and the upper 70's inland. Where the fog hangs tight along the coast will stay a little cooler.

Thursday will start off warm but quickly drop into the 40's by sunset as a cold front moves through. Also, rain is expected to arrive during the afternoon with a rumbles of thunder possible.

