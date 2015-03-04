New area code announced for Pee Dee and coastal counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Farmer's Telephone Cooperative announced February 25 that a new area code will be integrated within the Pee Dee and Coastal counties.

FTC's residential and business customers with an 843 area code should prepare for the introduction of the new 854 area code starting March 14.

Beginning October 19, customers in the 843 area code region requesting a new service, additional line, or moving their service could be assigned to a new 854 area code number, according to FTC's website.

All FTC customers, including those in the 803 area code region, will be required to include the appropriate area code when completing a local call starting September 18.

According to the FTC website, existing phone numbers with the 843 area code will not change.

For more information on the new area code visit this website. If customers have any questions, call FTC at 888-218-5050.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.