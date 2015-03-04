Businesses looking to spring breakers for new year boost

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - So far, the number of heads in beds along the Grand Strand is slightly down. The cold weather might be the reason, but local businesses are hoping the spring break season will boost tourism.

Spring break is already in full session for some visiting the Grand Strand; a group of college juniors from North Carolina A&T University say the only problem is the weather.

The four students were hanging out in downtown Myrtle Beach at the Tiki Bar located on Ocean Blvd. "This week is Spring Break for NC A&T so we just came out here looking for some fun and some fun on the beach, but it's kind of cold on the beach," said Deandre Spriggs.

Some businesses hope the weather will reflect the season, as they plan to see more spring breakers make their way here in the next coming weeks.

Several hotels and resorts in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are nearly full for the month of March.

Hotels like Atlantic Breeze Ocean Resort, and Oceana Resort say big events like the 19th Annual High Tide College Spring Break Ultimate Frisbee Tournament going on the entire month of March at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex are helping boost numbers.

According to a Coastal Carolina University Tourism Economy Study, for the first two months of 2015, the number of people lying in hotel beds, and renting vacation homes along the Grand Strand was down about 3.8 percent, compared to 2014 when it was up by 4 percent.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce thinks an award will help boost spring break tourism.

Susan Phillips, Director of Marketing for MBACC said, "When we win this award like USA Today, it's a national article; folks start talking about us and giving us an award we'll have visitors that suddenly start looking at us and wanting to come here."

Myrtle Beach has been nominated for “Best Spring Break Beach Destination” by USA Today.