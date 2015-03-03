Big South Championships: Women's first round scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Big South Championships: Women's first round scoreboard

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
BIG SOUTH WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

First Round


(9) Coastal Carolina - 54
(8) UNC Asheville - 68
CCU eliminated; Bulldogs advance to face Liberty on Thursday, 12:00
Anna Vogt: 25 points
AJ Jordan: 14 points


(10) Longwood - 55
(7) Gardner-Webb - 63
Runnin' Bulldogs advance to face Radford on Thursday, 6:00


(11) Charleston Southern - 39
(6) Presbyterian - 47
Blue Hose advance to face High Point on Thursday, 8:00


