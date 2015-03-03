Judge to decide fate for death row inmate Stephen Stanko

(WMBF) - A judge has ten days to decide if a man on death row for killing two people in South Carolina will get a new trial.

Tuesday, the judge heard arguments to determine if Stephen Stanko's lawyer was competent during the original trial.

Stanko is seeking a new trial for the 2005 killing of 74-year-old Henry Turner of Conway.

He was sentenced to death for that case in 2009.

In 2006, he was also sentenced to death for the murder of his live-in girlfriend in Georgetown.

