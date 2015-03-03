Florence County building 8 fire stations

Street

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County plans to build eight fire stations to ensure every house is located within five miles of a fire station.This means faster response times and a break for your wallet.“Our department has turned into a combination department. Our calls have increased at least 10 times over the past 40 years and the business has just gotten too large for the station that we are currently in,” said Billy Dillon, fire chief of Howe Springs.Dillon showed us the renderings for a new station soon to be built on IrbyThe renderings call for17,000-square-foot station to be built and become the main station for the department.Currently, the main station is locaton Howe Springs Road and is a little over 12,000-square-feet.Dillon said the new station is needed because the current station has problems that have developed as the station has grown.The station does not have sleeping quarters for crews, and a separate outside building is used for trainingDillon said the issues will be solved once the new station is up and running.“This new station will have bedrooms in it for the volunteers to what we call live-in or for shift personnel in the future,” Dillon Said.When the new Howe Springs station is complete it will be the largest stationbuilt using funding from the 2capital sales project, and Howe Springs is just one of the departments seeing upgrades.Sam Brockington, Florence County fire and rescue coordinator said, “In Johnsonville, there will be a main fire station built, with living quarters and that will be built just of off Highway 41.”Along with those two stations, six others are slated to be nearing the end of construction within a year and a half.



“The departments first of all decided on station location to make sure all the citizens were within five miles of a fire station,” Brockington said.



Most of those stations are still in the pre-bidding and bidding phases.



Fire officials said the weather has also slowed some of the developments because in many cases land will have to be cleared before brick and mortar can go up.







