New home decor store to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A home decor store has announced it is opening at the former Kmart store location on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Carolina Pottery announced its grand opening will be in Spring 2015. Carolina Pottery may not be in the Grand Strand right now, but it's no stranger to the region. The business currently has stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

“Welcome to our Myrtle Beach store website! At Carolina Pottery, we have everything you can imagine for your home…inside and out! Please take a look through the array of products we offer at this location, and we can't wait to see you in the store!”

Nearby businesses tell us they are ecstatic about the change because it will be an anchor store for the entire shopping center. And more importantly, they believe it's the type of store that brings in locals.

"I think it'll be great, I think it'll actually bring in a lot of business to the area,” said Will Smith, with neighboring Fresh Seafood Co. Market. “I just think it will be a great business venture for everybody, it will help everybody out."?

Each of their stores has over 20 departments of home décor and seasonal merchandise, including: outdoor wicker furniture and cushions, rugs, lamps, home accents, housewares, seasonal and holiday décor, flowers, ribbon, candles, and much more.

The building has been empty since December, when the Kmart store announced it was closing its doors.

